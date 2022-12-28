Dennis Prager to Newsmax: Politicization Scares Me More Than COVID

The growing political chasm between generations is more disturbing than COVID-19, talk show host and Prager University founder Dennis Prager, told Newsmax.

"This epidemic bothers me more than COVID," Prager told "Spicer & Co." on Wednesday. "The number of left-wing children who will not speak to conservative parents might well be a million — maybe a little more, maybe a little less."

Speaking of younger generations, Prager said, "They boast that they will not let their parents who voted for Donald Trump or who are simply a Republican see them or their grandchildren."

Prager went on to add that his "verification" for how "ubiquitous" this problem is came when "left-wing" outlets picked up his article and said they have a right to be outraged at their parents' generation.

According to journalist Matt Taibbi, this phenomenon of political divide is largely driven by the news media — specifically, when various outlets started choosing political sides and giving their audiences what they wanted instead of presenting news in a neutral manner to the whole of the population.

In his book "Hate Inc.," Taibbi writes, "Commercial media has always been sensationalistic. We were never not encouraged to aim content at your outrage center. We were always eyeball-hunting.

"Did I have a part in that? There was an undeniable gravitational pull toward the Red v. Blue narrative, and I wrote mainly for Blue audiences. But at the reporting level, once you got into the weeds of almost any serious issue it always seemed a lot more complicated: military contracting corruption, money laundering, campaign finance fraud, financial deregulation, torture, drone assassination, you name it."

For Prager, he gives three reasons in his article why there is a growing political divide; they are: no accountability, the inadequacy of the conscience and college.



On no accountability, the talk show host said, "The further left you go, the less likely you are to believe that you are accountable to an absolute moral code, let alone to a giver of an absolute moral code."



For the inadequacy of the conscience, he noted, "The left proves the utter inadequacy of the conscience. To cite the present example, the adult children who deprive their conservative parents of contact with the parents' grandchildren have a perfectly clear conscience. All those secular people — including secular conservatives — who argue that God is unnecessary because it is enough for people to answer to their conscience are spectacularly naïve. The consciences of most people who do evil are blissfully untroubled."



And for college, he said, "Millions of young Americans who graduate from college are, morally speaking, worse people than they were when they entered college."

