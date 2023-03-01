LaTurner to Newsmax: Americans 'Deserve' the 'Truth' of COVID Origins

Rep. Jake LaTurner, R-Kan., appeared on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now," saying Americans "deserve" to the know the "truth" behind the origins of COVID-19.

"What the American people deserve on this is the truth," said LaTurner. "What's most frustrating to me about this is that if you talked about this just a couple of years ago, you were laughed at. Big Tech and Anthony Fauci told you you were wrong.

"The American people deserve to know exactly what China did, how they tried to cover it up. And they deserve to know what the federal government knew — your federal government knew — and what the federal government's actions were."

"I have a message for Big Tech and for Anthony Fauci," he added. "We do not want your help determining what's real and what's not real. The American people are smart, and we will figure it out. We've seen it, whether it's Hunter Biden's laptop or the origins of COVID. And the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are going to get to the bottom of this, because the American people deserve to know."

He told Newsmax: "We can't just have hearings. We have to get to the bottom of this. And we need to hold those in our federal government accountable for their actions, and we need to hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable.

"We've got to figure this out. Too many lives were lost; too much freedom was taken away. The American people deserve to know, and Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are going to make certain that that happens."

The push for answers into the origins of the deadly virus was energized after a report published by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday stating the "U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the COVID pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak."