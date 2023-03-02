Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Wouldn't Be Shocked If COVID Leak Intentional

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., says he wouldn't be surprised if the novel coronavirus was an "intentional leak."

"They know it came from the lab. They just don’t want to admit it because Biden and his family are completely compromised when it comes to China," Steube said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax’s "Wake Up America."

"We released a report that it came from the lab. I actually think the question now is the China intentionally release COVID-19 on the world, or was this something that accidentally leaked?

"This is something that I hope that and I think that some of these committees on the House side will look into, but this administration doesn’t want to get to the bottom of this, and now they’re forced to actually admit that it came from the lab, something that the mainstream media criticized Republicans, like me that pointed to that from the very beginning as a conspiracy theory and everything else."

The Wall Street Journal earlier this week reported that the U.S. Energy Department concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely arose from a lab leak.

Steube also said he wouldn't be shocked if the virus was leaked as a bioweapon.

"The Chinese Communist Party is the No. 1 national security threat to the United States. I obviously don’t have evidence that there was an intentional leak right now, but I certainly wouldn’t be shocked that that was something," he said.

"Look, you had Trump coming into his reelection. They hated President Trump because of the policies that he took strong on China, would love nothing more than having somebody like Biden, who’s compromised in the White House, so it would not shock me at all, and if that is the fact then this administration and our government needs to act accordingly — so does the rest of the world, quite frankly — so does NATO, the U.N., the World Health Organization that’s basically run by the Chinese Communist Party.

"We need to take a strong action against that type of release from the Chinese Community Party if that, in fact is true," he added.

China warned Twitter CEO Elon Musk against sharing posts that promote the COVID-19 lab leak theory, reported The New York Post.

"The Chinese Communist Party is going to completely deflect on this and they have a complicit administration that’s helping them do it, instead of an administration that cares about America first, and that cares about the hundreds of thousands of Americans that died from COVID and wanting to get to the bottom of how it happened — if it was intentional or not intentional — and having some retribution, some response for it being generated from the Chinese Communist Party," said Steube.