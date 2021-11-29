Sen. Rand Paul to Newsmax: There Needs to Be a Bipartisan COVID Investigation

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told Newsmax that for months he has been calling for a bipartisan investigation of COVID-19.

"I've been calling for an investigation for months now," Paul told, "Spicer & Co."

"We should have a bipartisan investigation into the origins of the virus to try to make sure this never happens again."

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, told CBS's "Face the Nation," in an appeal to authority fallacy that those "people who scattered around misinformation ... they're really criticizing science because I represent science. That's dangerous."

Paul adds that "Dr. Fauci doesn't want us to question him, his dictates, his mandates, or science, but ... we now know that more people died under Biden during last year than died under the first year of the pandemic under Trump." Paul cites that this is likely due to the leaky or ineffective nature of the current vaccines.

Additionally, Paul illustrates, Fauci has "never really admitted any responsibility for funding the research in Wuhan. He's never admitted the possibility that it could have leaked from the lab."

Fauci, Paul notes, also, has never "admitted his personal culpability in funding this research. And this research goes on as we speak. There's still sending money to China, but they're also doing this research in Galveston and in North Carolina, we could have another leak of a worse virus, and we need to get to the bottom of this."

Despite theories pointing toward the wet market as an origin of COVID-19, in late Oct. the Office of the Director of National Intelligence issued a report, mentioning how "four [intelligence community] elements and the National Intelligence Council [assessed] with low confidence that the initial SARS-CoV-2 infection was most likely caused by natural exposure to an animal infected with it or a close progenitor virus — a virus that probably would be more than 99 percent similar to SARS-CoV-2. These analysts give weight to China’s officials’ lack of foreknowledge, the numerous vectors for natural exposure, and other factors. "

Additionally, the report adds that "one [intelligence community] element [assessed] with moderate confidence that the first human infection with SARS-CoV-2 most likely was the result of a laboratory-associated incident, probably involving experimentation, animal handling, or sampling by the Wuhan Institute of Virology. These analysts give weight to the inherently risky nature of work on coronaviruses"

The conclusion of the IC judges was that without new information, they could not determine the "specific pathway for initial natural contact with an animal or to determine that a laboratory in Wuhan was handling SARS-CoV-2 or a close progenitor virus before COVID-19 emerged."

