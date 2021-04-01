Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax TV: No COVID Tests for Migrants

Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne decried what she considered the hypocrisy of the Biden administration with regard to COVID-19 for criticizing states that were easing restrictions on gatherings and mask requirements while dispersing countless illegal migrants into the country untested.

Appearing on Newsmax TV on Thursday, Van Duyne, 50, a first-term Republican who represents Texas’ 24th Congressional District between Dallas and Fort Worth, accused President Joe Biden of duplicity with regards to the novel coronavirus and immigration.

Her comments on “Spicer & Co.” came after she visited the Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Donna, Texas, which she said was meant to house no more than 250 people, but was being used to accommodate 5,700.

“He wants to tell everybody to wear two masks, to keep kids out of school, to keep our economy shut down, but at the same time at the border he’s going to ignore things like Title 42 and allow people in the country,” she said. “Fifty-seven hundred people, they hadn’t been tested, that there was no way that they were six feet (apart) much less…you couldn’t even see the floor.”

Moreover, Van Duyne said many of the migrants who had been caught entering the United States illegally from Mexico were being sent across the country without being tested after being kept in crowded conditions from a country where infection rates are climbing.

''Unaccompanied minors… they're putting them on buses. They're putting them on trains, and they are shipping them to a city near you,” she said. ''We've got our…Dallas Convention Center that last week they put up a facility. They had three and a half days to prep it. It was at capacity with 2,300 unaccompanied minors that they were trying to process through as quickly as possible.”

Van Duyne said soon as one bus departed, another more children arrived to be processed.

''It is a travesty,” she said. ''They have no clue what they are doing.”

Aggravating the situation, she said, was that the Biden administration was warned of the consequences of changing Trump-era policies.

''They absolutely knew this was going to happen,” Van Duyne continued. ''When I was down at the border, we were talking to members of the President's advisory council under (then-President Donald) Trump that were advising Biden on exactly these types of policies. They warned them. If you take back the policies that were put in place under the Trump Administration that prevented kids from having to make the trek through Mexico, that prevented children from being separated from their parents, that allowed them to apply for asylum in a safe country. If you take away those policies, you're going to see a huge surge at the border and it's exactly what we see today.”

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here