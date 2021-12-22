Rep. Lee Zeldin to Newsmax: Biden Putting 'Fear' in Population

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., told Newsmax that President Joe Biden and others are peddling fear and divisiveness in the population through their use of mandates and other measures.

Appearing Wednesday on ''Spicer & Co.,'' Zeldin said that ''the president and others are trying to instill fear into the population. Omicron comes out; the early indications are it's a milder reaction. That's a good thing. ... Instead of trying to instill fear in the population, we should be instilling calm, and we shouldn't be pitting the vaccinated against the unvaccinated. Quite frankly, a whole lot of people who are vaccinated are testing positive'' for new variants.

The congressman added: ''This isn't a pandemic of the unvaccinated. And quite frankly, there's some people who are unvaccinated who have a reason too. Maybe they had COVID, and they're reading the Cleveland Clinic study or Israel or elsewhere that says that because they had COVID, they have natural immunity that should be protecting them, according to the science, according to the scientists. And unfortunately, government is saying no questions asked.''

The New York gubernatorial candidate mentioned earlier in the segment that small businesses are being ''caught in the crosshairs'' of the strict penalties the government is issuing for violating COVID orders in his home state.

