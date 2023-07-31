Randy Zelin to Newsmax: Hard to Follow COVID Bouncing Ball

Cornell Law professor Randy Zelin told Newsmax on Monday that it's hard to follow the bouncing ball that is the COVID-19 narrative.

Appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Zelin says, "it is so hard to follow the bouncing ball on everything related to COVID. That is why I'm reticent to jump off the fence and say, 'Fauci is screwed if I jump off there,' or 'Fauci is great, and Rand Paul just has an ax to grind over there, and he's abusing his power being a member of Congress.' I don't know what it is. We don't even know the genesis of what COVID was."

Zelin's comment comes in response to an email Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sent Dr. Francis Collins, former head of the National Institute of Health, on Feb. 1, 2020. In the email, uncovered by RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Melanchthon Wegmann, Fauci acknowledges to Collins that "gain-of-function experiments" were taking place in Wuhan, China. The email shows Fauci lied two years ago to Congress when he told Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., he did "not know what" he was "talking about" with respect to gain-of-function experiments taking place in Wuhan.

