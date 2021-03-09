Rep. Arrington to Newsmax TV: Biden, Dems Abandoning All Bipartisanship

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, says President Joe Biden has not led by example with his deluge of unilateral executive orders and Congress has followed suit with the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

''For the last year, we worked together, Republicans and Democrats, to pass bipartisan legislation — five bills, $4 trillion, to help the American people get back on their feet, move our country forward,'' Arrington said Tuesday during an appearance on Newsmax TV’s ''American Agenda.''



''Now, they just abandon all bipartisanship and just ram and jam this legislation because they know we won’t stand for this sort of windfall to broken cities who were mismanaged before COVID. They’re flush with cash in California. There’s actually a surplus, but they’re getting the most — $40-plus billion dollars and again, it’s all about lining the pockets of the blue states and city leadership and about the liberal wish list that has gone through this Trojan horse. And we’re trying to expose it and trying to educate the American people so that we can hold Democrats accountable for what they’re doing.''

California is set to receive $40.6 billion in aid from the relief bill, the most of any U.S. state. Next is Texas with $26.7 billion and New York with $22.9 billion.

The House is gearing up for a final vote on the bill in an effort to send it to the White House to be signed into law later this week. The Senate passed its version of the bill over the weekend.

