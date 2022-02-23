Sen. Rubio to Newsmax: Boycotting State of the Union Over 'COVID Theater Crap'

Blasting what he called the "absurd" protocols for next week's joint session of Congress, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told Newsmax he will not attend President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday, saying, "I'm just tired of all that COVID theater crap."

"It's absurd theater, COVID theater, which I think has become a disease of its own," Rubio said on Wednesday's "Spicer & Co." "They want you to take a test and wear KN95 masks and sit up in the gallery and go through a metal detector.

"I'm done with all that theater stuff."

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic made some of the protocol reasonable, but vaccines, treatments and evolved science do not necessitate this "theater," Rubio added to co-hosts Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith.

"I don't need to sit there and go through all of that, just to make them feel good about, you know, how safe they're being and all that," Rubio continued. "Honestly, I'm just tired of all that COVID theater crap."

Rubio said he will "watch the replays on television" insead of going.

"Back in March or April of 2020, we didn't know a lot about this disease, and we were a lot more careful about it," he said. "Now we've got vaccines. We've got treatments. We know a lot more about it. At some point, we got to end with this stuff, and it's just theater. It's just a game."

