Peter Navarro to Newsmax: China, Fauci Both 'Covered Up' COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci is complicit in the Chinese cover-up of the global coronavirus outbreak from Wuhan, according to former Trump administration Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro on Newsmax.

"There was a cover-up by the Chinese," Navarro told Tuesday's "Greg Kelly Reports," when asked about China's deletion of a COVID-19 sample from U.S. databases. "In the White House, if we had that genetic data at the time, we could have saved hundreds and hundreds of thousands of lives in the United States and perhaps millions worldwide.

"So they intentionally hid that sequence because they knew that sequence would look exactly what it was, which is genetically engineered virus."

Navarro added Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was not forthright with then-President Donald Trump before the global pandemic was declared.

"Tony Fauci was part of the cover up because he knew that that came from the lab, and had he simply told the president what he knew when he knew it in January 2020, Donald J. Trump would have demanded from the Chinese to release that genetic data," Navarro told guest host Eric Bolling.

"We could have contained the virus in Wuhan instead of having a global pandemic, and that's really the tragedy here."

Navarro also levied a claim Fauci was not transparent with the president on the restoring of gain of function experiments.

"The timeline is pretty simple," Navarro continued. "In 2017, Tony Fauci, basically went behind the president's back to restore this gain of function experiments.

"Eric, that's what created the deadly virus, right, and American taxpayers – through Fauci – paid for that. And so there was an arc time there, and if we had just known this, Eric, I just want to say this again: Hundreds of thousands of people would be alive today.

"That's on the Chinese Communist Party and its on Tony Fauci.

Navarro not only wants Fauci to testify before Congress under oath, but suggests he be fired and China pay the United States $20 trillion in reparations for the death and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My estimates are $20 trillion at a minimum, they owe us: $20 trillion, Eric," Navarro said. "We should collect that money forthwith.

"It's a big ticket. We need that money, and Tony Fauci needs to be fired.

"He needs to be sitting in the hot seat, Eric, be answering to the American people why he covered up his role in this pandemic," Navarro concluded.

