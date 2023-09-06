×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: covid-19 | fauci | masks | restrictions

Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Need 'Full Oversight' on COVID Response

By    |   Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:14 PM EDT

The "miserably failed" response by the United States to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 warrants "full oversight," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax Wednesday.

Johnson said how sad the COVID-19 response was and how it represented a loss of freedom, adding that Dr. Anthony Fauci knew that masks didn't work and that they couldn't possibly work because the molecule size of the virus is too small to be stopped by a mask.

Should COVID-19 restrictions show potential signs of returning, "we need to preserve our freedom," Johnson told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We need to go back and take a look at the miserably failed response that we engaged in in COVID and do full oversight on it."

However, Johnson noted that there are not many who are interested in doing that, saying that they don't want to look into how much money the government wasted, vaccine injuries, why early treatment options were sabotaged, or the damage lockdowns and school closures did to children.

"They'll never admit they're wrong. And unfortunately, the COVID cartel has the power to make it very difficult to prove them wrong," Johnson said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The "miserably failed" response by the United States to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 warrants "full oversight," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax Wednesday.
covid-19, fauci, masks, restrictions
238
2023-14-06
Wednesday, 06 September 2023 10:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved