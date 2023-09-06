Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Need 'Full Oversight' on COVID Response

The "miserably failed" response by the United States to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 warrants "full oversight," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax Wednesday.

Johnson said how sad the COVID-19 response was and how it represented a loss of freedom, adding that Dr. Anthony Fauci knew that masks didn't work and that they couldn't possibly work because the molecule size of the virus is too small to be stopped by a mask.

Should COVID-19 restrictions show potential signs of returning, "we need to preserve our freedom," Johnson told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We need to go back and take a look at the miserably failed response that we engaged in in COVID and do full oversight on it."

However, Johnson noted that there are not many who are interested in doing that, saying that they don't want to look into how much money the government wasted, vaccine injuries, why early treatment options were sabotaged, or the damage lockdowns and school closures did to children.

"They'll never admit they're wrong. And unfortunately, the COVID cartel has the power to make it very difficult to prove them wrong," Johnson said.

