Dick Morris to Newsmax: Russian Army 'Terrified' of Wagner Group

Russia might have left itself vulnerable to a Moscow takeover, having deployed so much of its best assets to fight the war in Ukraine, according to Dick Morris on Newsmax.

"The Russian army is terrified of the Wagner Group," Morris, citing intelligence from former Navy intelligence official John Jordan, told "Saturday Report." "The Russian army, particularly those left in Russia right now — as all the hardened veterans are in Ukraine — are a bunch of conscripts, kids who they gave a rifle to and have no training."

This does not bode well for Moscow and the Kremlin holding off the military coup effort — even if Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin grew disenchanted by the Russian military because of its inability to hold small portions of Ukraine, Morris told host Rita Cosby.

"When they see these battle-hardened veterans, some of them convicted killers, coming down the road with tanks, they're not going to stand there and try to stop them," Morris continued.

The "swift progress of the Wagner Group in leaving Ukraine" and taking over key cities on the way to Moscow "is pretty significant," Morris said.

"It means that the Army may not be effectively stopping them," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!