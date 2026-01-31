Peter Schweizer to Newsmax: Immigration 'Weaponized' Against US

The New York Times best-selling author Peter Schweizer says the United States is failing to confront what he calls the "weaponization" of immigration by foreign governments and domestic political elites.

"We're ignoring the weaponization of immigration," Schweizer told Newsmax's "America Right Now," warning that foreign actors view mass migration as a tool to "sow chaos," diminish American strength, and expand their influence inside the U.S.

Schweizer discussed his new book, "The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon," arguing that the national immigration debate has focused too narrowly on jobs, wages, crime, and culture — while ignoring broader geopolitical threats.

Schweizer pointed to Mexico's extensive consular presence in the U.S., claiming its 53 consulates are engaged in political activism aimed at shifting American elections.

According to Schweizer, Mexican officials have described their efforts as part of a "civil resistance" strategy and have discussed turning states "from red to blue."

He also cited rhetoric from Mexican political advisers suggesting migration is being used to reclaim territory through demographic expansion.

Schweizer also raised alarm over Communist China's alleged exploitation of U.S. birthright citizenship laws, claiming Chinese elites have been encouraged to travel to the U.S. to give birth so their children receive automatic citizenship.

He cited estimates suggesting as many as one million Chinese nationals might have been born in the U.S. under this system during the past decade, calling it a major national security vulnerability.

Schweizer urged reforms including ending birthright citizenship abuse, stopping U.S. flight training for Chinese pilots, and dismantling what he described as Mexico’s political network operating inside the country.

"This needs to end," Schweizer said. "It's a massive security vulnerability."

"The Invisible Coup" is now available.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com