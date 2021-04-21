Tom Cotton to Newsmax TV: LeBron James Inciting Violence Against Police via Tweet

LeBron James incited violence against Columbus, Ohio, police officer Nicholas Reardon by tweeting “Your Next” accompanied by the hashtag “#accountability” and a photo of the officer which all has since been deleted, reported Yahoo.com.

“What LeBron James did is jump to conclusions and incite violence against this officer, and he since, I think, recognized what a bad mistake he made by deleting that tweet, Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told Wednesday’s "Greg Kelly Reports" on Newsmax TV.

Police received a call in Columbus, Ohio, at 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday stating that “females were there trying to stab them and put their hands on them,” Columbus interim police chief Michael Woods said. Police body-camera footage depicted a young woman holding a knife during a skirmish with another young woman. An officer arrived at the scene and fired his weapon when the girl appeared to attempt to stab a second woman, reported Yahoo.com.

The Ohio shooting happened about half an hour before the verdict was rendered in the killing of George Floyd, which was followed shortly thereafter by James’s tweeted comments regarding Officer Reardon.

“This is disgraceful and dangerous,” Cotton also wrote Wednesday on Twitter, “Is the NBA okay with this? Is Twitter?”

James favors the Chinese Cotton said, instead of his fellow citizens.

“LeBron James consistently shills for the Chinese Communist Party for the sake of making a few bucks in the Chinese market, yet he immediately jumps to the worst kind of conclusions about his fellow citizens who are trying to protect our streets and keep our communities safe, he concluded.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, and major OTT platforms like Roku, Youtube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizion and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here