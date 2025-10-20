Rep. Cory Mills to Newsmax: Dems Put 'Party Over People'

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., told Newsmax that Democrats in Congress are focused on themselves.

Mills told "The Chris Salcedo Show" on Monday that the failure of Senate Democrats to approve a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open affects everyone. "This is impacting the nation. And they're actually putting party over people."

He said Democrats want to force spending issues they earlier lost. Even Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said this is the wrong approach to take.

"You've heard Sen. Fetterman," he said, "talk about the fact that if they want to have a discussion on the sunset clause of Obamacare, then that's a separate thing that you don't hold hostage the American people, and especially our military, our ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement], our CBP [U.S. Customs and Border Protection], our air traffic controllers."

He said that is clear evidence of the Democratic Party's "dissension in the ranks."

He also said Democrats need to get down to business and reopen the government with the CR so real spending policy discussions can continue.

"This has no policy riders. This has no additional financial funding," said Mills.

"The House has already passed the National Defense Authorization Act for our military, as well [as the] State Reauthorization Act to look at necessary cuts to things like 'U.N. Useless Nations', that had programs like setting up atheism in Nepal."

He added, "So we have to identify the fact that this is completely on the Democrat Party, and the Republicans are there and ready to work."

Mills posted on Monday, "Day 20 of the Schumer Shutdown.

"$400 million a day to pay 750,000 federal workers to sit at home, and Senate Democrats are still playing politics. Add that to the $1.5 trillion in reckless spending they want you to pay for."

He concluded, "It's time they put the country before their partisan agenda. Stop the games. Put AMERICAN people first."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com