Cory Bowman to Newsmax: Cincinnati Mayor Bid Focused on Local Issues

Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, told Newsmax on Thursday that his campaign for mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, is focused on "issues that are affecting our city" and not "national politics."

Bowman, a minister and local business owner in Cincinnati, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that he "initially" felt that he was "just going to be putting my head on the chopping block, so to say, because nobody else was stepping up" to run against Mayor Aftab Pureval, a Democrat. Bowman's fellow Republican, Brian Frank, a retired executive at the Cincinnati-based Procter & Gamble, will also compete in the GOP primary this May.

He said that "in the last three months, nothing could be further from the truth in my mind. We've had so much support and ... so many people and citizens in the city that are tired of how things have gone specifically in the last four years, and they're ready for change."

Bowman added, "So yes, it's going to be an uphill battle, but I think the biggest thing is not to run on ... national politics. It's going to be running on issues that are affecting our city, and this is what we're going to win in November on."

When asked if the vice president has offered any advice for his campaign, Bowman said that his half-brother has "asked how the campaign has been going" but Bowman said he's focused on running "a campaign for the city of Cincinnati, and through seeing the impact that he was able to make nationally, I feel like this is our part to play in making that impact locally."

