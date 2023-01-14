Rep. Greg Murphy to Newsmax: Could Hunter Access Joe's 'Vette'?

Could Hunter Biden access the garage where both President Joe Biden's Corvette and classified documents are stored, Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., asked on Newsmax.

Speaking on "Saturday Report" about the classified documents found in the garage of Biden's Delaware home, Murphy asked, "How many locked garages get broken into?"

On Thursday, Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden: "Classified materials next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?"

The president replied: "My Corvette is in a locked garage, OK? So it's not like they're sitting out on the street."

Murphy pondered during his appearance on Newsmax whether the president's son had access to the confidential records.

"Even if he didn't access it, he had potential access," Murphy said. "And so again, it goes back to when Biden called [former President Donald] Trump 'reckless' and not doing these things. This is just the hypocrisy of this administration. And the American people really, honestly, are just sick-tired and fed up with it."

Murphy later added that there are suspicious activities regarding the Bidens and said it should be looked into to see if they are being "held [for] ransom in certain ways by the Chinese government."

