Liz Harrington to Newsmax: Justice System Protecting Itself, Hunter

The Hunter Biden case is much bigger than just the president's son; the details surrounding the case and the information contained within the first son's laptop serves as a Rosetta stone for the corruption in America, which the Department of Justice is protecting, former President Donald Trump's spokesperson, Liz Harrington, told Newsmax.

On "Saturday Report," Harrington referenced a WhatsApp message Hunter sent Chinese businessman Henry Zhao in 2017 informing him that he was "sitting" next to his father and that the two "would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled."

"It looks like treasonous behavior," she said. "... But I think what's really going on here is something so much bigger than just a two-tiered system of justice, which, of course, we have. But it's really a system that does everything it can — uses all the weight and power to protect the corrupt system and go after the only real threats to it. So that's why they're bringing up all these sham investigations. They're trying to indict President Trump virtually everywhere in this once-great country of ours because he poses a real threat.

"And of course," Harrington continued, "Joe Biden poses no threat to their corrupt system because he's clearly a huge part of it, sitting right next to Hunter taking millions of dollars worth of bribes from our number one adversary."

In 2019, a Delaware computer repair shop owner took possession of Hunter Biden's laptop after he failed to pick it up after the allotted time. By April 2023, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, stated in a letter that Michael Morell, a former deputy director of the CIA, testified that he wrote a letter signed by 51 intelligence officials stating that the Hunter Biden laptop story carried all the "classic earmarks of a Russian information operation" because he "wanted [Biden] to win the [2020] election."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!