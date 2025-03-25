Sen. Cornyn to Newsmax: Europe Is in 'A Very Dangerous Situation'

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told Newsmax that the potential of a peace deal involving Ukraine and Russia does not mean widespread peace throughout Europe. Sen. Cornyn told The Record the region still faces the potential of expanded availability of nuclear weapons.

"The new chancellor of Germany has basically said as much. He said they and the U.K. would share, perhaps, their nuclear weapons with Ukraine," Cornyn told Newsmax.

The Texas Republican said much of what happens next in the region depends on how the Trump administration positions U.S. influence.

"With the idea that now Europe is going to be responsible for providing security in Europe and the United States is going to take perhaps a back seat, this is making a lot of folks in Europe nervous and worried that maybe they'll be next. So this is a very dangerous situation," he said.

Sen Cornyn also said a Senate world threat assessment hearing on Tuesday addressed the issue of potential biological weapons being used against the U.S. by an adversary.

"There's a lot of very dangerous viruses that are contained in places like Africa, things like the Ebola virus and others that could spread. And they can also be weaponized by our adversaries who are currently doing a lot of biological weapons research. And we know that they have no compunction, no reservation about using it in pursuing their own ends," he said.

Sen. Cornyn said there are dictators and autocrats around the globe who would be tempted to use anything they can to achieve their goals, and America needs to be ready.

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com