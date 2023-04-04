Lewandowski to Newsmax: Trump Will Fight 'Surreal' Charges

The arraignment and legal proceedings against former President Donald Trump are "surreal" and should serve as a wake-up call to the American people, Corey Lewandowski, his 2016 campaign secretary, said on Newsmax Tuesday afternoon as Trump was surrendering and being processed in a Manhattan courtroom.

"We have a district attorney who ran on a promise to go after a private citizen because of their political beliefs, and that person was elected," Lewandowski said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" about Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, adding that Trump will keep fighting back. "They're fulfilling their campaign promise, and I believe that the American people, those who don't even agree with Donald Trump politically recognize that this is a politically motivated prosecution."

Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The specific charges have remained sealed until Tuesday's arraignment, but reports indicated he could face up to 34 felony counts.

Trump is planning to speak Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, and Lewandowski said he does not expect him to pull any punches, despite the legal proceedings he's facing and the danger of his words being used against him in court.

"We all know that the Donald Trump that we have seen over the last eight years is best when he's communicating directly with the American people, bypassing the media and taking his message directly to them," said Lewandowski. "I think that's what we'll see tonight. I am sure his attorneys who he has a whole stable of them are telling him 'don't incite the judge and don't make any statements that can be used against you going forward.' That's not the Donald Trump that we have seen or that we've come to expect."

Trump, he continued, "is a fighter. The American people love that about Donald Trump. Even if you disagree with him on some things politically, you have to respect the fact that he fights for what he believes in. We know that this prosecution is only about politics, not about a real crime."

Trump is likely to praise people in the courthouse for the professional treatment they allowed him and his Secret Service officers for the way they've conducted himself, "but he will make sure that the American people know who Alvin Bragg is and what he really stands for."

Trump also won't end up with a plea deal, as he's a fighter, said Lewandowski.

"Donald Trump is someone who came to Washington to change the way career politicians worked and the way Washington works and those in power hate that," said Lewandowski, noting that the American people are supporting him, including donating almost $8 million through small-dollar amounts.

"That's an outpouring of support the likes of which no other candidate has ever seen, so this is real," Lewandowski added. "The American people are with him and Donald Trump will fight these charges."

