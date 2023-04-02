Lewandowski to Newsmax: Trump Winning Court of Public Opinion

Former President Donald Trump has already won his case in New York City and the court of public opinion because "even his adversaries believe this is a ridiculous indictment," Corey Lewandowski, Trump's 2016 campaign manager, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"President Trump's going to make a major speech Tuesday night," Lewandowski said on Newsmax's special coverage Sunday about the indictment brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. "That's what everyone is going to be anticipating, and what we know about Donald Trump is that he has the opportunity to drive a narrative in the media."

Lewandowski added that even those who don't want to see Trump succeed in politics are calling Bragg's reasoning for the indictment into question.

"I think what we're seeing is Donald Trump is going to win in the court of public opinion, which will only thereby increase his success in the Republican primaries for the 2024 election cycle," he added.

Meanwhile, the case against Trump is based on testimony from his former attorney, Michael Cohen, concerning the payment of hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election, Lewandowski pointed out.

"His own attorney said publicly that Michael is untrustworthy and has lied to the grand jury," said Lewandowski. "We know that Michael will not be prosecuted for those lies to the grand jury, which is also a felony, so are we surprised that the information is being leaked to a network so that they can continue to disparage Donald Trump? The answer is no."

Such damaging leaks have happened before, he continued, and "we no longer should be surprised that institutions which are supposed to have the sanctity of law enforcement are leaking information to the media to further their own agenda. We've seen it with the FBI. We're now seeing it in New York, and I think we'll continue to see that as these grand jury proceedings continue."

