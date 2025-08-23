WATCH TV LIVE

Lewandowski to Newsmax: 'Likely' Bolton Had Classified Info

By    |   Saturday, 23 August 2025 01:06 PM EDT

On Friday, the FBI searched former national security adviser John Bolton's Maryland home and Washington office as part of a criminal probe into possible mishandling of classified information. Corey Lewandowski, former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Saturday that it's "highly likely that John Bolton did have some type of classified information" on his home computers.

"I've seen that report and it's very reminiscent of somebody else named Hillary Clinton who was using a private server. As you know, what they've never accused Donald Trump of is using a private server because he doesn't send any emails. So it's amazing how all of these people have been accusing Donald Trump of this Russia collusion for all these years, when they were actually doing the things that they accused Donald Trump of," Lewandowski said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Lewandowski was with Trump on Friday and noted that the president is unlikely to have sympathy for Bolton after his own private residence was raided in August of 2022. "I think it's very probable and highly likely that John Bolton did have some type of classified information, either at his home or on his computers from things that he forwarded to himself. We know that's a crime," Lewandowski said.

"We know that they raided the president's home. I was with him yesterday in the Oval Office when he talked about the invasion at his home. So, I think it's very difficult for the president to feel bad that [former President] Joe Biden's home clearly had classified information in it. We know that to be true. And now John Bolton's home may have also had classified information. We'll see if the scales of justice are applied equally as they were against Donald Trump when he was a private citizen," he added.

