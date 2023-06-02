Lewandowski to Newsmax: Media Treats Biden Gently After Fall

President Joe Biden's fall at the U.S. Air Force graduation this week, as well as his bump to the head while leaving Marine One, point to a president who isn't "physically capable of continuing" his service, but he's not hounded in the media about such accidents in the same way former President Donald Trump was, the ex-president's one-time campaign adviser, Corey Lewandowski, said on Newsmax Friday.

"Remember when Gerald Ford was the president?" Lewandowski said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "He was in his 50s. He was a fantastic athlete and he was very injury-prone. He fell off a stage. He fell off a number of things and the media portrayed it. The problem now is Joe Biden is so elderly that it would be elder abuse if the media continues to point this out."

Lewandowski added that people at Biden's "advanced age" of 80 would have gone to an emergency room after taking a tumble like the president did this week, but Biden was probably examined when he returned to the White House.

"Then he hit his head leaving Marine One," said Lewandowski. "I don't know how [he did] that because he's not a particularly tall individual. I've been on Marine One. There's plenty of room on that helicopter to get on and off."

Trump, when talking about Biden's fall, referred to his interaction with the media after his hesitant walk down a ramp at the 2020 West Point commencement. Lewandowski noted on Newsmax that Trump has always been covered one way, but Biden "will always get the benefit of the doubt."

"What do we see from Donald Trump last night at his town hall?" Lewandowski said. "Self-deprecating. He was pretty funny about this.

"Walking down the ramp, he said, 'Hey, it wasn't a great look.' But the guy never fell. He never fell up the steps of Air Force One. He didn't hit his head on Marine One.

"It's time and time again that the media continues to make excuses for Joe Biden because they want him in the White House," he added, "because at their heart of hearts, they are the progressives and they support Joe Biden."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!