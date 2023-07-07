×
Tags: corey lewandowski | hatch act | white house

Lewandowski to Newsmax: WH's Hatch Act Claim 'Absurd'

By    |   Friday, 07 July 2023 02:33 PM EDT

Corey Lewandowski, onetime senior campaign adviser to former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that it was "absolutely absurd" for White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates to cite the Hatch Act as the reason why the press office couldn't respond to questions regarding whether the cocaine found inside the White House last weekend could have belonged to President Joe Biden or his son, Hunter.

The Hatch Act is a federal law that was passed in 1939 to limit certain activities of federal employees, including preventing them from using their offices to influence elections.

During Thursday's press gaggle at the White House, a reporter had asked Bates for a response to Trump's Truth Social statement the previous day that "the cocaine found in the White House had belonged to either the president or his son. Are you willing to say that that's not the case?"

Bates replied, "I don't have a response to that because we have to be careful about the Hatch Act."

Lewandowski, while appearing Friday on "John Bachman Now," couldn't believe Bates' response, and noted how well secured the area where the cocaine was discovered — in a cubby near the White House Executive entrance — actually is.

"[It's] a secured area, and the notion that they can't discuss the fact that this isn't either Hunter Biden's cocaine, or Joe Biden's cocaine, because it's a potential Hatch Act violation, is absolutely absurd," Lewandowski said. "This has nothing to do with the campaign, and the truth is Mr. Bates doesn't want to talk about it because he probably believes that it is Hunter's cocaine, and doesn't want to be on record as denying that."

Friday, 07 July 2023 02:33 PM
