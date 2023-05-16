Lewandowski to Newsmax: Class-Action Possible After Durham Report

Former Trump campaign and White House official Corey Lewandowski tells Newsmax he's considering a class-action lawsuit following the Durham report's findings the FBI had no "actual evidence" of Russia collusion in the 2016 presidential election.

"This is something you find in other countries, but are not supposed to find in this country, Lewandowski said Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

Former Trump 2016 campaign senior adviser George Papadopoulos told Bolling that the report vindicated him — he pleaded guilty to a minor process crime — and all others involved in the case, as well as the 2016 Trump campaign in general.

The campaign of Hilliary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, pushed the Trump-Russian collusion story, and Clinton claimed for years that Trump was not legitimately elected.

"I really hope that [Trump] uses this momentum now going into the 2024 election," Papadopoulos told Newsmax.

The Durham report should have been out three years ago, Lewandowski said, because it "fully exonerates people like George and people like me who had to testify seven times in front of Congress."

The class-action would force the FBI and the Department of Justice "to pay me and all of the others who had to accumulate tens of thousands or hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees," he said.

