Lewandowski to Newsmax: More Indictments Mean Stronger Trump Polls

By    |   Monday, 31 July 2023 10:59 PM EDT

The more indictments former President Donald Trump receives, the higher he goes in the polls, Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Newsmax on Monday.

"Look, the truth is, Donald Trump is stronger now than at any time he's run, whether it's 2016 or probably as the incumbent president," Lewandowski explained while appearing on "Eric Bolling The Balance" "And what we're seeing ... is a two-tiered justice system."

"The American people are tired of it," Lewandowski continued. "They've rallied around Donald Trump. I am going to go on a limb here. ... Donald Trump is going to be the Republican nominee. It's not going to be close. He's going to have it locked up before the court trials start in May. He is the leader of the Republican Party."

According to FiveThirtyEight's median aggregate polling, in Jan. 2023, both Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were neck and neck in the polls, with DeSantis coming within two points of Trump. Since then, the former president has widened his margin. At the end of July, Trump now stands at 52.6% and DeSantis at 15.7%.

As The Hill reported on Thursday, Trump is now bracing for a possible third indictment.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

