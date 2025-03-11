Rep. Jason Smith to Newsmax: CR Continues Trump's Agenda

Responding to Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie's protest to the continuing resolution that passed the House on Tuesday, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax it needed to be passed to follow through on President Donald Trump's agenda.

Smith told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the House needed to vote on a continuing resolution because Republicans and Trump "do not want to shut down government."

"Because," Smith added, "that would hamper a lot of the good work that [Trump's] doing, whether it's what Elon [Musk] is doing in [the Department of Government Efficiency] or just all the different items within this administration: securing the border, sending illegal criminals back to the countries that they came from, those things would be halted if there was a government shutdown."

However, according to Massie, who posted a video to X shortly after the House passed the bill, he stated that the continuing resolution was "not Trump's agenda."

"This is [former President Joe] Biden's spending agenda," he added. "This CR extends Biden spending levels until the end of the year — the Biden spending level that he enjoyed the last 15 months of his presidency" and "will be locked in until Sept. 30."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com