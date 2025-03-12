Sen. Kennedy to Newsmax: CR Will Pass in Senate

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that the continuing resolution that passed the House on Tuesday will also pass in the Senate.

"I'm not, of course, clairvoyant. I have to wait for the future like everybody else. But I think it's going to pass," Kennedy told "Finnerty."

"My Democratic colleagues are not happy, you know. They're not happy in general right now.

"But the truth is this they don't want to shut government down. And I applaud them for that. Republicans certainly don't want to shut the government down."

"The CR would keep government open, cut $13 billion from nondefense discretionary spending, spend $6 billion extra on defense. It would spend a smaller amount of money than we spent in fiscal year '24 or fiscal year '23. It's not perfect, but it's good and I think it's going to pass."

The Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 will cost $1.6 trillion and fund the government until Sept. 30 if it passes the Senate and President Donald Trump signs it.

Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, sponsored the bill and listed its "key takeaways":

"Ensures a costly government shutdown does not befall the American people.

"Fully funds core government services.

"Maintains government operations without increasing the spending of taxpayer dollars.

"Upholds responsibilities to our nation's veterans and ensures full funding for their healthcare services and benefits.

"Enhances defense investments and includes the largest pay raise for junior enlisted troops in over 40 years.

"Supports federal wildland firefighters and their work to protect our communities and public lands.

"Protects Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid recipients from the disruptions and confusion a shutdown will cause.

"Increases funding for air traffic control priorities over FY24 [fiscal year 2024].

"The bill fully funds the program that provides important nutrition assistance to mothers, infants, and children. It includes a more than $500M [$500 million] increase for WIC, as requested by the Trump Administration, for a total of $7.6B [$7.6 billion].

"Safeguards legislation from any poison pills, ensuring a clean CR."