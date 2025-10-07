Expert Analysts to Newsmax: Iran Seeks Reset After Gaza War

Two national security experts told Newsmax on Tuesday that Iran's call for a ceasefire in Gaza reveals both the extent of Tehran's strategic setbacks and its desire to regroup after months of punishing blows to its regional proxies.

Appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," retired U.S. Army Col. Bill Connors, along with Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, said Iran's shift in tone signals exhaustion — not a genuine pursuit of peace.

Their appearance came a day after Iran announced its support for any initiative that "ends the killing in Gaza" while cautioning of "dangerous dimensions" in the peace talks.

"Hamas not being true to its word is essentially par for the course," Taleblu said. "There's no negotiating in good faith with a terrorist organization backed by the world's foremost state sponsor of terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Taleblu said Iran's apparent support for de-escalation does not represent a change of heart but a recalibration of strategy.

"The Iranian acquiescence to some kind of peace deal isn't born out of their desire for peace with Israel or even with America," he explained. "They want to divide the West and exploit any peace dividend to rebuild their transnational terrorist networks — Hamas and the wider axis of resistance."

Connors agreed, noting that the war has dealt Tehran and its allies major setbacks across multiple fronts.

"Iran really pushed this whole thing," he said. "They helped train the Hamas terrorists and coordinate the Houthis and Hezbollah against Israel. The statement from Iran tells me how much punishment they've endured — the virtual destruction of Hezbollah, the attacks on the Houthis, and the air campaign against Iran itself."

He added that Hamas is now operating with depleted leadership.

"Israel has killed the key leaders in Hamas. We're down to the third and fourth string, and that does become a problem," Connors said. "They may be more easily pushed because Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan are all pressing them to accept this deal."

Connors warned, however, that Hamas' refusal to accept disarmament raises doubts about its intentions.

"They know when the hostages are released, their leverage is gone," he said. "I'm cautiously hopeful, but I don't trust the third and fourth string Hamas folks."

Connors added, "Iran wants us ended at this point. They've failed in what they were trying to do."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com