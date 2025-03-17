Rep. Self to Newsmax: 'Transgender Movement Is Aggressive'

Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas, on Newsmax, Monday, vowed to use his office "to stand against" the transgender rights movement after he and Rep. Bill Keating, D-Mass., clashed over his use of masculine pronouns to refer to Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., a transgender woman.

During a meeting of the House Foreign Affairs Europe Subcommittee last Tuesday, Keating took offense to Self calling McBride "Mr. McBride" when introducing her, saying that Self, who chairs the panel, was "out of order." Self adjourned the meeting after Keating said he "will not continue it with me unless you introduce a duly elected representative the right way."

When asked about the incident, Self said on "National Report," "I still don't know what the fuss is about," noting that he thought the issue of McBride's preferred pronouns was settled in January when she agreed to comply with the policy renewed under House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., disallowing transgender women from using women's restrooms in the Capitol building.

Self later said the transgender rights movement "is dangerous to our society," adding that "the transgender movement is aggressive and they are going to do what they can to change our culture. And this is something that Congress is standing up against because our culture is important to us. And in male/female relationships, we can't fall off of that. It is an immutable element of humanity."

Self later said that McBride is "free" to refer to herself as a woman but noted that he is "concerned" about her "reading books to children because we frankly have child sacrifice in this country today. We cut off body parts of children. We chemically castrate them, and I don't think that is the way our culture ought to be acting. And yes, I will use my position to stand against that movement."

