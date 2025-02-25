Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: More Than 2 GOP No Votes Would Be Surprise

Republicans in the House of Representatives are aiming to vote on their version of a federal budget on Tuesday evening with President Donald Trump favoring one bill that encompasses all of his key initiatives such as border security, immigration, and spending cuts. Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., told Newsmax that he "would be surprised if they get more than two [Republicans] voting 'no.'"

"This process must move forward. I think the people across the country are a little bit concerned that the Democrats always seem to come together on the big votes. There always seems to be a couple Republicans who are holdouts. This budget bill only contains parameters from where we want to wind up on both spending and where we want to wind up on tax cuts. It doesn't have the final details put in there yet, and I think we want to advance the process," Grothman said during an appearance on "Newsline."

Grothman noted that while everyone naturally has goals for themselves, the process is not at the point where "the final details" matter.

"It's just top-line numbers, and I don't know why you couldn't vote for it — and I think you would really have a hard time going back home and explaining why you're really stopping the process before it really even starts," Grothman added.

