Rep. Roger Williams to Newsmax: Best Presidential Speech to Congress I've Heard

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night was the best such speech he has ever heard.

Williams, who has been a representative in Congress for more than a decade, told "Wake Up America," "I thought President Trump gave a positive, upbeat vision for this country. He was very pro small business, very pro Main Street, talked about tax cuts, talked about regulations, he talked about a strong military … and he had a plan. … it was the best that I have heard" of all the presidential speeches to a joint session of Congress that he'd attended.

Williams added that the night was a "a losing effort" for the Democrats, as their "dislike for President Trump is in their head. They don't want to have anything to do with him."

Williams stressed that the Democrats, which such negativity, "can stay where they are, and we'll move on," as "there is no time to try and deal with their craziness."

Williams, who is chair of the House Small Business Committee, also discussed a recent meeting the panel had with new Small Business Administration administrator Kelly Loeffler.

The chair said it "was a fantastic meeting. She gets it. She is a breath of fresh air … We finally have somebody we can talk to … and with whom we can work with. We are going to do great things for Main Street."

