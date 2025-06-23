Rep. Self to Newsmax: Congress Would Have Moved Too Slowly on Iran Decision

Congress moves too slowly and "doesn't have the DNA to make a decision this fast on this important of an issue," Rep. Keith Self said on Newsmax Monday of President Donald Trump's decision to strike Iran without congressional approval.

"I agree with the way the president handled it," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "The National Report."

Trump's bombardment of three sites in Iran has sparked debate in Congress over his authority to launch the strikes.

Many Republicans backed him while many Democrats warned he should have sought congressional approval. Some Republicans split with Trump.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., a longtime opponent of U.S. involvement in foreign wars, posted on X, "This is not Constitutional."

"This is not our fight," said Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Self said the U.S. has "operated under an AUMF (authorization for military use) for 20-plus years now in the Middle East and frankly Congress moves too slowly.

"Operational security," he added, "would have been on the front page of The New York Times."

