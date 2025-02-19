Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: 'Jail' for Committing Govt Fraud

During a Newsmax appearance on Wednesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., called for parties involved in the government's waste, fraud, and abuse to go to "jail."

Speaking to "American Agenda" about the Department of Government Efficiency commission, Tuberville said that "we're probably going to find out" that "a lot of" the money going to government programs "is just a scam. Money is going out supposedly to certain places, but it's going somewhere. People need to go to jail for this."

When pressed about who should go to jail, Tuberville responded that a lot of the programs that were given taxpayer dollars had "made up names."

