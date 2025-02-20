Rep. Meuser to Newsmax: Congress Must Pass 'One Big, Beautiful Bill' on Budget

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., told Newsmax on Thursday that congressional legislators need to pass "one big" budget bill as President Donald Trump has called for and despite plans by Senate Republicans to pass two bills.

Trump on Thursday released a statement backing House Republicans' plan to release a single budget bill, saying, "We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to 'kickstart' the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, "ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL."

Meuser said on "National Report," "Well, there's going to be a lot in" the House budget bill, adding "of course … it will be one big, beautiful bill. And that's what really needs to happen."

The congressman said the bill "will include national security issues, border funding, border security, energy policy — so we truly maximize and dominate in American energy — it will have taxes, it will have regulatory reform, it will have education reform, it will have savings, and it will have additions to defense. So there's going to be a lot in it."

Meuser said the reason "why it's very important to do in one bill is because … you've got a few members, a few too many, frankly, that have these so-called red lines."

He added, "We just got to have a bill that the positives far outweigh the negatives, so … we get 100% of Republicans voting for it because, of course, unfortunately, Democrats are want to keep things the status quo."

Meuser said, "So it's going to be really important" to pass a single budget bill, adding that legislators "should have it done by May."

