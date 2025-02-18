Rep. Mark Harris to Newsmax: Confident GOP Can Pass Budget in Single Bill

Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he is confident the GOP can unite to pass a budget in a single bill.

Harris, who is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, told "Wake Up America" that it was a "monumental moment" last week when House Republicans advanced a draft budget resolution out of the budget committee that includes nearly $2 trillion in spending cuts and $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, as well as increases the debt limit.

"When you look at this balancing act that is taking place, I'm confident that we are seeing the conference come together and that we are going to be able to pass the bill before the full House," Harris said.

He added that "all signs are pointing right now that its going to be one bill, simply because the House is going to go first," before the Senate, which is considering two bills, takes action.

Harris insisted that "the important thing" is that the House bill also means that we will be able to provide for border security and the military a combined $300 billion "that we are going to be able to do right out of the gate. That is all part of this one, big beautiful bill."

He stressed that "minds are coming together, at least in the House," as evidenced by passing the budget resolution bill out of committee.

Meanwhile, Harris said that the No Asylum for Criminals Act, a bill that he introduced that would bar any illegal migrant with a felony or misdemeanor conviction from seeking asylum, is vital due to the mismanagement of the issue under the previous administration.

The congressman said that there has been support for this bill by a number of people who have signed on as co-sponsors in the recent few days since the legislation was filed.

