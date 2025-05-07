Archbishop Wenski to Newsmax: 'World Needs Much From the Church'

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski told Newsmax on Wednesday during live coverage of the conclave of cardinals at the Vatican that the "world still needs much from the church."

Wenski spoke of the opening homily from Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who talked about the world wanting much from the church.

"When you look at how the world is coming to a stop to follow the events, what's happening in the Sistine Chapel with news media from all over the world, perhaps Cardinal Re was correct that the world does expect much from the church, and the world still needs much from the church," Wenski told "National Report."

Wenski said there is hope along with those expectations. "And so our prayers are with the cardinals that the Holy Spirit will guide them, so that they will select a Pope according to God's heart."

Wenski said the magnitude of the moment cannot be overshadowed. "This is a moment of high drama."

Wenski added that he will be waiting with high hopes for a decision from the cardinals about the next Pope. "I'll probably be glued to the TV when the white smoke comes out, and we wait for the announcement of the future."

