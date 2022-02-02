Rep. Banks to Newsmax: Dems' Competition Bill With China Lacks Competition

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., decried on Newsmax the America Competes Act, which House Democrats are touting, for lacking the very thing it purports to stand for: competition with China.

Appearing Wednesday on ''Spicer & Co.,'' Banks said: ''There's nothing in this bill that equips America to fight back, hold China accountable, and compete with China economically and militarily. It's just not there.''

According to a tweet from the Republican Study Committee, which is chaired by Banks, ''The Dems' new #China bill includes:

$8M to conserve coral reefs (pg 1636)

$1.5M for a coral reef fellowship program (pg 1655)

$4B for the UN Green Climate Fund (pg 1392)

* But not a dollar to [Office of Foreign Assets Control] to enforce sanctions on the CCP or to support military spending.''

Banks added that the 2,900-page bill ''gives hundreds of billions of dollars to woke universities without safeguards to protect the research and how those dollars are used on university campuses when we know that the Chinese Communist Party infiltrates our colleges. This bill actually mentions coral, as in coral reefs, more times than [it] mentions China.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here