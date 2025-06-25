Sen. Rogers Marshall to Newsmax: Commercial Trucks Could Be Used as Weapons

Commercial trucks could be used as a “weapon, potentially,” and it would “just make sense that if you're driving a big truck that you could read and understand the English language,” Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday in reference to his bill that aims to enforce English-proficiency standards at the driver-training level.

“Look, there's a detour here,” Marshall said on “Finnerty.”

“We're going to squeeze into one lane here as well. So, this is just common-sense legislation and really codifying what President Trump is doing as an executive order. So, pretty simple one here.”

But Democrats have all got “Trump-itis right now” so “you can’t count on anyone for anything.”

But “you would think this would be a bipartisan opportunity. We can't do it during reconciliation. So, we'll need to find 10, you know, probably seven or eight Democrat senators to support it. [But] it's a pretty tough time to find a Democrat to sponsor anything,” he added.

Marshall last week introduced the Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act, which would require drivers to be tested for English proficiency before receiving a commercial driver’s license.

The move comes weeks after Texas police found 25 illegal immigrants crammed into a box truck in the sweltering heat in Texas.

