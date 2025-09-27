Papadopoulos to Newsmax: Comey Indictment 'Absolute Vindication'

George Papadopoulos, the first official in President Donald Trump’s initial administration to plead guilty in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, told Newsmax on Saturday he feels "total, absolute vindication" over the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

Comey was a "dirty cop who ran a dirty investigation, who then passed this investigation off to even more dirty cops like Robert Mueller and his thugs," Papadopoulos, a former foreign policy adviser for Trump and a current Newsmax contributor, said on "America Right Now."

Papadopoulos gained national attention in 2017 when he became the first Trump campaign aide charged in Mueller’s Russia investigation. He pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI about his contacts with individuals linked to Russia, serving 12 days in federal prison before being pardoned by Trump in December 2020.

"Yes, I was pardoned by President Trump, something I'll always be grateful to the president for," Papadopoulos said, but still argued that the FBI's Russia probe was a "very disturbing chapter in American history" that weaponized government agencies against President Trump and his supporters.

"Most importantly, 75 to 80 million MAGA voters who voted for President Trump were ultimately victims of this," he added.

While Comey has denied wrongdoing and characterized the charges as politically motivated, Papadopoulos said the prosecution’s case appears formidable.

"I think the prosecution has an extremely strong case," he said. "The evidence of the crime is basically on national television, in which Comey had this exchange with Senator Ted Cruz, where he lied point-blank to the senator. The only reason I believe he was so blatant in this alleged criminal behavior is because he never thought he would be caught."

Papadopoulos also weighed in on reports that the FBI deployed more than 250 plainclothes agents to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, calling it "another exhibit of the weaponization of the intelligence agencies."

"It almost seems as if the DOJ and the intel agents under the Democrats are not interested in investigating crimes, but creating crimes," he said. He added that further investigation is needed into whether agents merely monitored events or "were riling others up."

U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff, a Biden appointee, will oversee the case. Papadopoulos said that the dynamic could complicate matters for prosecutors.

"Clearly, it's never a good situation for the prosecution team when you have an Obama or a Democrat appointed judge presiding over a very monumental case," he said. But he added that Attorney General Pam Bondi and former national security official Kash Patel have built "such an airtight case that not even a Democrat appointed judge can stand in the face of what's inevitably coming."

Papadopoulos suggested the Comey case is only the beginning. He cited former Trump adviser Kash Patel, who has said the government is preparing a broader conspiracy case potentially targeting top Democrats.

"The government is looking at a likely ten-year-long government conspiracy case against the Democrats, including the DNC, the Hillary Clinton Foundation, Hillary Clinton herself, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and others," he said.

He added that former CIA Director John Brennan and former national security adviser John Bolton may also face scrutiny, noting that both have recently been investigated over classified information. "I think A.G. Bondi is going to have her hands filled with many cases moving forward," Papadopoulos said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com