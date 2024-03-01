Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Will Refer Unlawful Matters to AG

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Friday that the committee aims to hold individuals accountable for alleged wrongdoing and will refer criminal matters it uncovered to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

However, he voiced doubts regarding potential actions from Garland's office: "If he doesn't do anything with them, which we don't think he will, then the next attorney general will hopefully be a good attorney general that will uphold the rule of law and hold these people accountable."

On "Greg Kelly Reports," Comer said of Hunter Biden's deposition, "What we got was very valuable as we move forward."

Comer highlighted discrepancies in testimony Hunter Biden and his associates provided, suggesting contradictions emerged during the committee's inquiry.

"A lot of what he testified to is different than what his associates said," Comer said. "When we would present the evidence of what maybe Devon Archer would say, or Rob Walker would say, or Tony Bobulinski would say, then he said they were lying."

Comer cited specific instances where evidence contradicted Hunter Biden's claims, particularly concerning financial arrangements involving his father, President Joe Biden.

"When we would present text messages that show things like, you know, his father had to get half his money and things like that, he would say, 'Well, either of those text messages were from the laptop that had been compromised by Russian agents, or I was high or drunk out of my mind and didn't know what I was sending,'" Comer said.

As the investigation progresses, Comer added that the "ultimate goal for me and the Oversight Committee is to hold people accountable for wrongdoing."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com