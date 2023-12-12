Rep. Comer to Newsmax: We've Connected Dots to Biden's Pocket

House Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., rebuffed criticism that Republican-led investigations haven't tied Hunter Biden's influence peddling to his father, telling Newsmax on Tuesday that the committees have connected the dots directly to President Joe Biden's "back pocket."

Comer appeared on "Eric Bolling The Balance" on the eve of Hunter Biden's scheduled deposition on Capitol Hill.

"I think we've done a pretty good job connecting the dots," Comer said of skepticism in the media, even in conservative circles.

"We've traced two checks from influence-peddling schemes going directly into Joe Biden's pocket. We traced the fact that one of these checks that went into Joe Biden's back pocket was a $40,000 check that came from China that just happened to be part of a $400,000 check to the company that Joe Biden was supposed to be 10% owner of, the 'Big Guy', and lo and behold, that 40,000 ended up being 10%," Comer told Bolling.

Provided he shows up, Comer said Hunter Biden will have the opportunity to answer to these investigative discoveries.

"But at the end of the day, with any investigation, it concludes with depositions. And we certainly are going to give the president's son an opportunity to tell us whether or not our dots are connected correctly," Comer said. "I believe they are.

"We've had some financial experts come in, and you know it's going to be hard to answer some of these questions about these massive wires coming from our enemies around the world and how they laundered them," Comer added.

"I mean the American people, even 40% of the Democrats, are concerned that Joe Biden has violated the law with his family's shady business deals. The American people expect somebody to investigate the president of the United States for public corruption," Comer said.

Comer was asked if he expects Hunter Biden to show up Wednesday morning.

"We issued a lawful subpoena, we expect him to be here."

It's a contempt of Congress charge coming next if he doesn't, Comer said, "Absolutely."

