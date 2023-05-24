Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Will Hold Wray in Contempt If Forms Withheld

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer told Newsmax that he notified FBI Director Christopher A. Wray of potentially being held in contempt of Congress.

Appearing Wednesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the Kentucky Republican said Wray's office has been "patronizing" toward the panel in excuses for not providing key files related to the Biden family.

"Because he's disrespected the subpoena, I notified him just a few minutes ago that if we don't get those form [FD-]1023s, as well as an interest to whether or not the FBI investigated these claims, then Christopher Wray would be held in contempt of Congress," Comer said.

An FD-1023 typically is defined as a report from an informant. The chair has been seeking the documents since a whistleblower notified his committee that one allegedly could expose President Joe Biden's corruption.

According to the anonymous source, the document describes an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and Biden, then vice president, relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions.

"We've had two meetings with surrogates from Christopher Wray. Both meetings, quite frankly, were very patronizing," Comer said. "They explained all the reason in the world why (a) we didn't need to worry about that, and (b) to trust them — in case there was something wrong, they would handle it.

"Neither answers were satisfactory to us."

Comer said Wray would "be made an example of" if the documents are not provided and "absolutely" would be found in contempt by the committee.

"Remember, we're not requesting anything classified," he said. "We want to know exactly what the FBI determined with respect to whether these claims were valid."

Comer issued the subpoena early last month; the agency missed all related deadlines.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!