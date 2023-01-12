Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Two-Tier System of Justice' Exposed

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Oversight Committee, told Newsmax he believes the White House is involved in a cover-up after aides to President Joe Biden discovered at least one additional batch of classified documents in a second location used by Biden after serving as vice president.

Comer's comments came Thursday during an interview on "Wake Up America."

Biden aides have been searching for additional classified materials that might be in other locations after a set of documents was found in November at a Washington think tank, according to NBC News.

"We don't know what really happened here," Comer said. "We don't know how many documents there really were. For all we know, there could be triple the number of documents that Donald Trump had.

"This story does not make sense. The White House is involved in another cover-up. Thankfully, somebody on the insider — either because they want to get rid of Joe Biden, or they're disgruntled — are feeding the media bits and pieces of this cover-up. And this is why the house oversight committee has launched this investigation to determine what really happened.

"We're starting to see the true two-tier system of justice at Merrick Garland's Department of Justice. The way they have treated former President [Donald] Trump with respect to classified documents, versus how they're treating Joe Biden … it's a joke. There's no consistency here.

"They're clearly out to get Donald Trump. He has done, by all accounts, the exact same thing that Joe Biden has done. At the end of the day, they raided Mar-a-Lago. They took the security cameras. They went in and searched every room.

"And here with Joe Biden we had two different locations that had classified documents. We never would have found out about it, had investigative reporters not broken the stories at two different networks.

"For all we know, no one has searched either premise. No one has asked for the security cameras. No one has even interviewed to see who had access to of these different locations over the past six years. It's very concerning and this is why we're doing the special Select [Subcommittee] on the Weaponization of the Department of Justice."

Comer also said he remains concerned with Biden and the president's family's alleged financial ties with China.

"This is why we're investigating President Joe Biden," Comer said. "We're concerned because he is compromised because of the millions of dollars that he has received and his family has received from anonymous sources in China."