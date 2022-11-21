Rep. Comer to Newsmax: President Biden Lied to Americans About Son's Laptop Data

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Monday that President Joe Biden has been lying to the American people about his involvement with his son Hunter’s questionable foreign business dealings as documented in files on Hunter’s laptop.

“I think America is interested in corruption. I think they want to hold the President of the United States to a higher standard,” Comer said during “Rob Schmitt Tonight” Monday. “The president lied to the American people, and said he had no knowledge of Hunter Biden's business dealings, and he certainly wasn't a part of them. Now we know that he was a part of them.”

Comer said the White House is once again, “moving the goalposts” after first saying the information on the laptop was “Russian disinformation,” to admitting the laptop was real, but had been corrupted, to Joe Biden not being involved at all.

CBS News reported Monday that it had acquired the data from the controversial device, and that experts said it had not been corrupted, or files added to it.

According to CBS, the news outlet obtained a copy of the laptop data from the lawyer representing the Delaware computer repair shop that Hunter left it at, and the exact data he turned over to the F.B.I. under subpoena.

“The independent analysis, by two cyber investigators from Minneapolis-based Computer Forensics Services, found no evidence that the user data had been modified, fabricated or tampered with,” the outlet reported. “Nor did it find any new files originating after April 2019, when store records indicate Biden dropped it off for repair.”

The company’s chief technology officer told CBS he believes the data was created by Hunter Biden.

"I have no doubt in my mind that this data was created by Hunter Biden, and that it came from a computer under Mr. Biden's control," he told CBS.

The data could implicate President Biden in several access schemes for money, some of which may have included a share of money for him.

Republicans who now control the House after the 2022 midterm elections have said they intend to open Congressional hearings into the laptop’s contents including the business deals of which Hunter and his father were a part.

“I'm thankful that CBS kind finally came through and said yes, it is authentic, and no, it has not been tampered with,” Comer said Monday. “I appreciate that because the White House after the press conference Thursday implied that the laptop may be real, but it has been tampered with, it has had some folders added to it. CBS just put that to bed.”

