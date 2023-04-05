Rep. Comer to Newsmax: New Evidence Points to Biden Corruption

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told Newsmax that "more and more evidence" is pointing toward President Joe Biden's involvement in corruption.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," the Kentucky Republican walked through the panel's recent findings in the investigation of Biden and his family: specifically his son, Hunter Biden, and brother, James Biden.

"They certainly marketed Joe Biden in trying to justify the significant amounts of money they were getting from our adversaries around the world," Comer stated, noting evidence showing Hunter parading his father to business clients.

"This should worry every American because it's a matter over whether or not our White House is compromised because of the millions of millions of dollars they've taken from our adversaries in places like Russia, China, and Ukraine," he added.

His comments arrive in the backdrop of a report that Biden visited Ukraine while vice president just three days after Hunter joined the board of the Kyiv-based gas company Burisma.

At the time, one White House official told reporters on Air Force Two that Biden was pushing for "medium- and long-term strategies to boost conventional gas production, and also to begin to take advantage of the unconventional gas reserves that are in Ukraine."

Comer also implored supporters of former President Donald Trump later in the program to "stay tuned" for a probe into Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's alleged "weaponization of the federal justice process."

"With respect to what we're seeing today, I mean, the media's got a hangover now," Comer said. "After the partying and the drinking and the celebrating the potential of Donald Trump being convicted of a crime, I think the reality's set in today that this was a political stunt. This won't hold up in court."

Trump was arraigned Tuesday in New York on 34 counts of falsifying business records in relation to a hush-money payment to adult performer Stormy Daniels in 2016.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!