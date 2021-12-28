Rep. Comer to Newsmax: Biden Should Look to DeSantis as Model on COVID

President Joe Biden, after saying there is "no federal solution" to the COVID-19 pandemic, should look to Florida's Gov. Ron DeSantis as the business model of how to proceed, Rep. James Comer said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"Joe Biden should have a New Year's resolution, and that's to try to change everything he's done with respect to COVID to make it more look more like what Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have done," the Kentucky Republican said on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

That response, he added, should include Biden firing his chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"He should try to get someone in there to work with his administration to have a consistent message moving forward, and the message should be that the states should have their own unique plan," said Comer. "The federal government will assist the state but we have to learn to live with this. We cannot continue to have forced shutdowns."

Meanwhile, there are still vaccine standards for federal workers and the military, as well as the pending order for private businesses, but Biden should drop those and let the responsibility fall on the states and municipalities, said Comer.

"Without a doubt, that's contributing to the labor shortage in America," said Comer. "Our phones ring off the hook at my congressional office from angry Kentuckians and confused Kentuckians, and confused employers about what to do.

"They have a large percentage of their workforce who refuse to be vaccinated, and that's their constitutional right. And they don't know what to do, and we tell them that we feel like the court will prevail. But this is creating more uncertainty for our employers, and it's not doing anything to help get Americans on the same page with respect to vaccinations."

Comer also Tuesday discussed the unemployment reports being released by the government, calling the dropping numbers in question because a record number of people remain outside the workforce, even if they're not drawing unemployment payments.

"People are frustrated, leaving the workforce because of unnecessarily burdensome regulations like vaccine mandates," said Comer. "We also have just situations where the government has incentivized people not to work by extending unemployment. This needs to stop, and the way the government measures unemployment is obsolete. It doesn't take into account the people that have been disenfranchised and aren't looking for work anymore."

Comer said he's been critical of the unemployment program for some time.

"Not only have we been paying out fraudulent claims for unemployment, but we've got people that are making more money drawing unemployment than working, and that's very frustrating to the American taxpayers and very frustrating to the employers in America," said Comer.

The congressman also gave an update on his state, which was slammed by tornadoes earlier this month.



"In my congressional district, we lost nearly 1,200 homes," he said. "Probably over 100 businesses were completely destroyed by the tornado … we've got a lot of the debris that's already been removed.

"The private sector support has been unbelievable. All the charitable organizations who have donated money to victims and to the first responders and people work in the construction crews cleaning up the debris. But it's going to be a long process rebuilding. There's a labor shortage. There's inflation and building materials. So there are a lot of challenges that lie ahead. I just hope that all these people would just make the decision to rebuild in rural Kentucky."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here