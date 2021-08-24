Rep. Comer to Newsmax: House Oversight Getting 'Very Few Answers' on Afghanistan

The House Oversight Committee wants full transparency from the Biden administration about the pullout from Afghanistan, including the billions of dollars worth of military equipment now is in the hands of the Taliban, Rep. James Comer, the committee's ranking member, said Tuesday on Newsmax.

Comer, R-Ky., added the committee so far was getting "very few answers."

"It's estimated by the Pentagon that the Taliban now has $85 billion worth of American military equipment," Comer told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "We also know that the former president of Afghanistan fled with $169 million in cash. We want a full accounting of exactly what the U.S. military has lost to the Taliban. We want to know whose idea was to have that much equipment left behind and who thought that the [Afghan] military would actually fight back."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has called the House back into session, even though members usually are "never in session" during August. Comer said rather than "sitting around and doing nothing," the Oversight Committee could be holding a hearing and getting the answers Americans want to know.

Committee members also want to know if the Pentagon has the ability to disable some of the items that were left behind so the Taliban fighters can't use them.

"There was talk when the Pentagon had been hacked about a year ago that the Pentagon had the capability maybe to turn some things off with respect to nuclear weapons," Comer said. "I know we don't have nuclear, surely to goodness we don't have nuclear weapons in Afghanistan right now, but, if the Pentagon has the ability to turn things off, we want to know … there's so many questions and the American taxpayers are the big losers once again here because of the Biden incompetence."

Comer also discussed the upcoming vote on HR-4, the John Lewis Act, saying the Democrats have problems with "every effort to try to prevent fraud" in elections.

"I'm a member of Congress and I had to show my ID four times to go from the airport in Nashville to the capital yesterday," Comer said. "I never felt like I was being discriminated against."

The Democrat-backed bill, though, tries to override and supersede state rights, Comer said.

"If a state wants to require a voter ID that should be allowed," he said. "We should respect states' rights but the Democrats in Washington are trying to do everything in their ability to be able to manipulate these elections and make it easy to cheat."

