Columbia Dad to Newsmax: Degree May Be Worthless

A Jewish father of a senior at Columbia University expressed his dismay, citing concerns over the university's reputation amid ongoing protests and tensions, fearing it could tarnish his daughter's future.

In an interview with Newsmax on Wednesday, the father identified only as "Jason," shared his disappointment regarding his daughter's education at Columbia University amidst ongoing protests. He lamented the potential impact on her future career prospects and expressed concern that the university's tarnished reputation might render her degree worthless.

"Well, it's honestly heartbreaking. Not only was I so excited, but my daughter was so excited when she got into Columbia. I thought it was gonna set her up for life," Jason said.

He expressed apprehension on “The Record With Greta Van Susteren” that employers might overlook applicants from Columbia University's current graduating class due to concerns about their behavior and conduct amidst the protests.

"Anyone who is receiving an application from this class from Colombia … is likely gonna toss those resumes and those applications away because they fear they might be getting some entitled brat who doesn't abide by any codes of conduct, who feels entitled to behave however they wish towards their colleagues and their student fellow students," he said.

Jason also suggested a broader hatred exists towards America and Christianity within the university environment, though he clarified that his concerns were not exclusive to his Jewish identity. Despite this, he found solace in the support extended by Christian community members amidst the turmoil.

"Honestly, this is not a Jewish thing. They hate America. They hate Christians," he remarked. "The outpouring of support from the Christian community ... has just been so heartwarming as a Jew to see my brothers and sisters who share our Bible and share our prophets standing with us."

At Columbia University, demonstrations have escalated, prompting the institution to implement measures such as transitioning to mostly hybrid classes on the main campus until the end of the semester, CNN reported.

Student protesters at Columbia University have voiced demands for divestment from entities associated with Israel, with tensions showing no signs of abating.

