Israeli Olympic Bobsledder to Newsmax: Protests Driven by Violence, Hate

Israeli Olympic Bobsledder AJ Edelman told Newsmax on Thursday that his experience at the Columbia University protests revealed "there's something very, very violent about it. There's something really hateful."

Edelman, a self-described "visible Jew" who wears a kippah, attempted to have a conversation with some of the protesters that had formed around Columbia University in mid-April.

He said protesters shouted things like "can't wait until Hamas comes and knocks on your family's door. Qassam was going to kill all your friends. The hostages aren't coming home."

It was shortly after the verbal assaults that Edelman had his kippah ripped off.

"I was shoved to the ground and kicked: It's a violent place there," he told "Wake Up America."

Edelman, who is a graduate of both Yale and MIT, was asked how such chaos could occur at an elite Ivy League University like Columbia.

"I think that university and academia attracts a certain level of professional victim – people who can't produce in a market economy – not everyone but a good deal of folks," Edelman concluded.

"When you pull back the layers of the protests – as you kind of walk through – you realize they're the useful idiots on the outside just parroting what they're told to chant. Then, as you get closer to the center, to like the nexus, there's something very, very violent about it. There's something really hateful."

